Take a look inside an Amazon Air Boeing 737, the latest weapon in Jeff Bezos' master plan to win the delivery wars

The exterior of a Prime Air Boeing 737-800BCF plane. Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Amazon operates its own planes to meet its goals to deliver packages to customers quicker.

The Amazon Air fleet also moves cargo for USPS, according to a recent Information report.

We took a look inside one at the Paris Air Show, to see how Amazon gets your orders to you quickly.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Amazon operates its own fleet of jets to deliver packages around the world and get them to customers quicker.

Over the past few years, the ecommerce giant has continued to grow its fleet. The company ships its own products, but a recent report from The Information found that Amazon Air has also begun quietly shipping cargo for the US Postal Service, a move that could open the door for Amazon to one day compete with UPS and FedEx.

Amazon Air plans to continue to grow its footprint with a fleet of more than 85 planes, including 11 Boeing jets by the end of 2022. Earlier this year, the company purchased 11 used Boeing 767-300 jets from Delta and WestJet.

In 2019, Amazon began adding Boeing planes, which are older 737-800 planes that have been converted to carry cargo around the world.

At the time, Insider took a look around a newly converted plane at the Paris Air Show, before it was delivered.

Here's what the plane is like:

Amazon promises speedy delivery on millions of items, and launched its own airline in 2016 so it could have its own cargo planes to fulfill that promise.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

It has expanded that fleet since, most recently with an announcement in February that it will fly 85 planes by the end of 2022.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Amazon will be using the 15 new planes after they were bought by GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

The cargo planes are actually converted Boeing 737-800 passenger planes, which Boeing calls "BCF"s, or Boeing Converted Freighters. You can see the passenger windows blocked out on the side of the plane.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

But Boeing also created a whole new door on the side of the plane to install cargo, which is hydraulically operated.

Story continues

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Crew enter the plane by the smaller side door, where they enter a space between the cockpit and the cargo hold.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The cargo hold is separated from the crew area, but is accessible through a small door. The wall protects the crew from the force of the cargo, in case it moves.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The hold is pressurized, so animals can travel in the space.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The ground is reinforced, and more cargo is stored underneath. It can carry almost 23 tons of freight.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Only two people can enter the area at a time during a flight to handle cargo, including animals and perishable goods like food.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The floor is made up of clips and rollers to move and secure cargo.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said that the new planes "create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in our Prime Free One-Day program."

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Amazon has been delivering more of its products itself, investing in a vast network of transport systems.

This plane originally entered service in 2004, and was recently converted. Alvey Pratt, the director for converted freighters at Boeing Global Services, said the conversion process is "relatively straightforward" and takes around 90 days.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Converting a plane costs around $5 million for planes that don't require additional maintenance or extra features, Pratt said.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Boeing is ramping up the rate at which it converts 737-800s into BCFs, Pratt said, going from eight planes in 2018 to 17 in 2019.

Pratt said that a 15 to 20-year-old plane is a good age to convert into a cargo plane, and said that some companies were buying older planes to convert them as an "asset."

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

He said that this conversion process can "add decades" on to the lifespan of a plane.

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Boeing is predicting that it will deliver 2,650 freighters between 2018 and 2037, and that more than 60% of these will be converted from passenger planes.

Read the original article on Business Insider