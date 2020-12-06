Take a look inside Baltimore's largest penthouse, a $15 million property that belonged to Tom Clancy and is now up for auction

Elite Auctions

Tom Clancy's former Baltimore penthouse is up for auction.

The four-bed waterfront property is located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences and has views over the harbor, as well as the city.

It has two offices, a private gym, six balconies, and access to a shared pool and meditation gardens.

Photos show just how luxurious the property is.

A penthouse that was custom-designed for author Tom Clancy for $15 million has been put up for auction.

The open plan penthouse is located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences in the Inner Harbor area of Baltimore, Maryland, and has 10-foot ceilings throughout.

It also comes with five parking spaces, including valet parking services, and an elevator that takes you from the garage right inside the penthouse.

Elite Auctions described it as "the most impressive and opulent home in Baltimore."

The penthouse is located in Maryland's Ritz-Carlton Residences.

The 12,000 square foot penthouse was specially made for Clancy in 2010 by combining three individual penthouses, making it the largest penthouse in the city.

It cost $12 million for the three properties, and he spent a further $3 million refurbishing it.

It sits right on the waterfront by the Inner Harbor.

Its prime location means the property has views over the harbor and the downtown city skyline.

Clancy designed the property for entertaining. It features multiple generous living spaces so you can host guests.

The design is "inspiring and exceptionally modern," Elite Auctions says.

The lighting, window shades, and in-home audio can all be controlled via an app, too.

The master bedroom has not just one but two en-suites, as well as enclosed and walk-in closets and dressing areas.

The property has four bedrooms in total ...

... and six full- and one-half bath.

The penthouse comes with access to the Ritz-Carlton's shared pool ...

... but you can also work out in private in your own gym.

After exercising, you can watch a movie in the penthouse's spacious home theater room.

The property also includes two offices ...

... and one leads out onto a large terrace with harbor and city views.

But that isn't the only terrace: The property has four balconies and two corner terraces in total.

If that's not enough outdoor space for you, the property also comes with access to the Ritz-Carlton's two acres of waterfront gardens with fountains. The complex also features a luxurious meditation garden.

Other services offered by the residences include: 24/7 front desk attendants, free valet parking for residents and guests, dry cleaning pickup and delivery, available maid service, and porters to deliver groceries and packages.

