Get a look inside new Chesapeake Shipbuilding office building, and how it came together

Gillis Gilkerson Construction has announced the completion of Chesapeake Shipbuilding's new two-story building, spanning an estimated 10,000 square feet.

The new office building, located within the bounds of the shipbuilder's commercial shipyard along the Wicomico River, marks a significant addition to the company's growing manufacturing footprint in Salisbury.

"Chesapeake Shipbuilding stands as a beacon of success in shipyard and naval architecture in the United States today, with over 30 years of direct industry experience, designing and building commercial ships up to 450 feet in length, suitable for inland waterway or ocean service," the construction company said in a statement.

A look inside the construction process for Chesapeake Shipbuilding

The construction process was executed to ensure there would not be any interference with the shipyard's day-to-day operations, where timely manufacturing takes place. Leading the construction were Gillis Gilkerson project manager Matt Esham and superintendent Charlie Morris.

"It was a privilege to contribute to the successful completion of a business that adds immense value to our community. Through open and thorough communication, we ensured the delivery of a building that seamlessly integrates with their already extensive operation," Esham said.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding's Vice President, Roy Sarrafian, acknowledged the challenges involved in constructing a building of any size within an active shipyard.

"It's no small feat to undertake construction in an active shipyard. Gillis Gilkerson took safety and communication as their top priorities from start to finish," Sarrafian said. "We deeply appreciate the time and dedication they invested in ensuring the successful completion of our new office building, housing the shipyard’s executive offices and engineering support staff.”

Chesapeake Shipbuilding has big contract with American Cruise Lines

As DelmarvaNow has previously reported, Chesapeake Shipbuilding is building a fleet of 12 ships that are part of American Cruise Lines' Project Blue.

The first two ships are under construction and slated to be completed in 2023, a news release from American Cruise Lines said at the time.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding has has announced that the first of these ships, the American Eagle, has passed sea trials "with flying colors."

The two ships, named "American Eagle" and "American Glory," are set to make their debut along the East Coast.

The former Campbell Soup factory and manufacturing

Wicomico County will partner with Davis Strategic Development, the current owners of the property, to revitalize the former Campbell Soup factory beginning with three tenants including Chesapeake Shipbuilders.

In January 2023, Chesapeake Shipbuilders signed a lease at the former Campbell Soup Factory in Salisbury for slightly over 24,000 square feet.

According to the company, the lease also includes 1,000 square feet of office space for Receiving and Warehouse employees. The space allows the shipyard to regain use of a production building at the shipyard for construction of ship subassemblies, thereby increasing its ability to meet delivery deadlines of cruise ships under contract.

The warehouse space also allows the shipyard to preorder more material in advance of construction to reduce production delays associated with material lead times.

This level of production is expected to be sustained though 2030, based on the needs of American Cruise Lines’ growth.

