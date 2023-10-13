A look inside El Salvador's mega-prison

STORY: CECOT, which has a capacity for 40,000 inmates, is the "largest prison in the Americas," according to the authorities.

President Nayib Buekel's "war" against gangs has led to more than 66,000 people being imprisoned and earned him unprecedented popularity. But it has also brought accusations from NGOs of alleged human rights violations and negotiating with criminals.

Dozens of relatives of people detained by the authorities during the state of emergency asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop the bill that will allow massive trials for prisoners.

Relatives of innocent people who were captured fear their family members will be confused with gang members and condemned as such.