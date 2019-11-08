Take a look inside Ivanka Trump's daily diet

Whereas her father may be known for his affinity for Diet Coke and fast food -- a habit Melania Trump has reportedly been trying to get him to kick -- Ivanka Trump's diet couldn't be more different.

The first daughter, who has been in the public eye long before Donald Trump entered the White House, has opened up about her dieting and exercise routines in the past. According to "Eat This," the first daughter used to eat "like a teenager…carbs three times a day usually in the form of pasta or pizza."

However, the 37-year-old kicked the carbs and bad habits when she became pregnant with her first child, Arabella, with husband Jared Kushner in 2011.

The now mom-of-three tried to hop on the juice cleanse train, an experience she's deemed a "total disaster."

“For the eight hours that I lasted, I felt like I was on the brink of starvation," she said. "For me, it's about making the right choices." However, her lifestyle evolved to slowly include healthier foods, like whole grain options, incorporating exercise and limiting carbs.

"Slowly, I started to actually enjoy, if not crave, these healthier options. Now healthy eating is the norm for me, especially at breakfast and lunch," she said.

After she kicks off her morning (at 5:30!) with lemon and water, followed by a cup of coffee, a typical breakfast for the Kushner family might include Greek yogurt and berries, cottage cheese or something she's deemed "fancy oatmeal" for the kids.

"If they choose oatmeal, I get out all sorts of toppings — chia seeds, berries, flaxseed, goji berries, cinnamon, walnuts, and almonds — and the kids get to 'decorate' their oatmeal," the former fashion designer said, according to Insider. With three children, Ivanka finds that having her fridge full helps her eat healthier.

"When I was living with just my husband, I'd stress about buying raspberries because I'd know they'd go bad before I'd eat them," she said according to Fit Pregnancy. "Now it's such a pleasure to open my refrigerator and see all kinds of fruit."

Meanwhile, lunch and dinner may consist of healthy protein-based options such as salmon and chicken, or salad. Though she considers herself more of a "savory girl," a treat might include strawberry ice cream with Arabella or indulging in Frankies Spuntino, a popular Italian joint in Brooklyn.

It's a health-conscious lifestyle that Trump supplements with various forms of exercise, something that's been beneficial to her marriage.

Ivanka and Jared are often seen jogging around their neighborhood or popping into a SoulCycle class. "I go out with my husband every Saturday morning — we'll run for an hour and we'll just chat. It's an amazing time for the two of us as well," she said.

However, Trump doesn't just prioritize cardio, but makes an effort to meditate as well, calling it "one of the most important" things she does every day.

Ivanka said according to Insider, "I meditate for twenty minutes, ideally twice daily. Sometimes I miss the afternoon session, but I always make the morning one. It's been invaluable in terms of calming my mind and allowing me to think more clearly."

