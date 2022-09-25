Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

Cody Boone, SERHANT Studios

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US.

At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row.

Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet of interior living space.

A new residence has taken the title of most expensive home in the US.

It's located in New York City on none other than Billionaires' Row.

Billionaires' Row refers to a stretch of the city along the southern edge of Central Park, home to some of the richest people in the world. It's the site of eight luxury skyscrapers, one of which is Central Park Tower ...

Five of the eight Billionaires' Row skyscrapers as seen from Central Park. Katie Warren/Samantha Lee/Business Insider

... which is where we find our latest jaw-dropping residence.

The tower itself has 131 floors.

It's 1,550 feet tall. (The Empire State Building, for context, is 1,454 feet tall when you include its antenna.)

This makes Central Park Tower the tallest residential building in the world and the second-tallest building in the US, after One World Trade Center.

The penthouse there listed for a whopping $250 million last week.

It occupies the top three floors of the tower, floors 129-131, soaring 1,416 feet above the city. It's so tall that apparently you're able to see the curvature of the earth with the naked eye from its terrace.

The residence has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three powder rooms.

On the 129th floor, you'll find a 1,500-square-foot grand salon (pictured here), library, media room, guest and staff bedrooms, observatory, and private reception gallery.

On the middle floor are most of the bedrooms, as well as a gaming lounge and multiple dressing rooms.

The 131th floor has a massive private ballroom of nearly 2,000 square feet, in addition to a study, storage spaces, private gym, catering kitchen, and the terrace. This the highest ballroom and highest terrace in the world.

All told, the triplex boasts 17,545 square feet of interior space and 1,433 square feet outside.

Did I mention it has 27-foot-high ceilings?

Beyond those three floors, whoever lives in the penthouse will also have access to plenty of amenities elsewhere in the building.

If we head down those 130 floors, we'll reach the lobby, where we find a communal lounging space and this chandelier made of 2,000 crystal pieces.

The chandelier, in fact, marks the first New York City residential commission from glass art company Lalique in more than 100 years.

Going up several floors, we find ourselves at the 14th floor.

There are plenty of communal lounging spaces here as well.

They get lots of natural light during the day.

There's also a movie theater.

When we step outside, we find a 60-foot-long outdoor pool ...

... with views of nearby buildings.

There's also a private outdoor park.

Helpful for those moments you need to take a step back from the city and seek out some peace and quiet.

Going up two floors, to 16, we find more recreational spaces.

There's an indoor basketball court ...

... a gym ...

... and another pool, though this one is indoors.

After taking a much longer elevator ride, we get to the 100th floor.

On this floor, we'll find the pinnacle of Central Park Club, a residential club that's the highest private club in the world.

There's a grand ballroom, sky lounge, private bar and restaurant with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs ...

... there's also a wine cellar and cigar humidor.

Ryan Serhant, the listing agent for the penthouse, previously told Insider's Zoe Rosenberg of the property: "It's massive. It's insane. I've never seen anything like it."

But for all the luxury of the penthouse and the building's many amenities, the $250 million listing price could still be a tough ask.

The most expensive home sold in New York City so far this year — a 6,791-square-foot penthouse on the 20th floor of Aman's upcoming hotel — went for $74 million, roughly one-third of the asking price for Central Park Tower's penthouse.

Before Central Park Tower's penthouse, the most expensive home in the US was former Disney CEO Michael Eisner's Malibu estate, listing for $225 million.

