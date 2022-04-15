  • Oops!
Look inside one of the extravagant country homes of pro-Russian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk who was captured by Ukrainian forces this week

Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
In this article:
An interior shot of Medvedchuk's dacha featuring a floor-to-ceiling window.
File photo of the stairs and floor-to-ceiling window in Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Ukraine this week said it seized a trove of assets belonging to Pro-Russia tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk.

  • A 2014 photo series showcasing one of his country homes highlights the politician's extreme wealth.

  • The property is equipped with an indoor swimming pool, a billiard room, and an artificial lake.

Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian tycoon with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is having a terrible, horrible no good, very bad week.

On Tuesday, the pro-Russia politician was captured by Ukrainian forces after escaping house arrest on treason charges earlier this year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a photo of a haggard-looking, handcuffed Medvedchuk on Telegram as proof of his arrest.

Then, on Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said they seized a trove of assets belonging to Medvedchuk, including 23 houses, 32 apartments, 30 plots of land, 26 cars, and one yacht.

Over the last three decades, Medvedchuk has utilized his close relationship with Putin — who is godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter — to install himself as one of Ukraine's most powerful backroom politicians, as well as one of its richest, with an estimated worth of $620 million, according to Forbes.

Medvedchuk was even thought to be Russia's top choice as a replacement for Zelenskyy as the Kremlin's puppet leader in Ukraine if Kyiv had fallen after the invasion.

The Kremlin on Wednesday shot down Ukraine's offer to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners, seemingly cutting ties with the captured tycoon.

Photos from yonder days, however, highlight the luxurious life Medvedchuk previously lived.

A photo series from March 2014 showcases one of Medvedchuk's many homes — a country home located in western Ukraine.

A front-on view of Viktor Medvedchuk&#39;s country home.
File photo of Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova near Zhdeniievo urban-type settlement.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The property is known as dacha Vedmezha Dibrova. The word "dacha" is Russian for a country house or cottage typically used as a vacation home or second home (or 22nd in Medvedchuk's case).

The property is located in Zhdeniievo, an urban-type settlement in the Volovets district of Zakarpattia Oblast.

The ornate front gates of Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha.
File photo of the main gates to Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova near Zhdeniievo.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

An artificial lake imbues the property with a pastoral ambiance.

People stand on a bridge over an artificial lake on Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha property.
File photo of an artificial lake on the territory of Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The entire home is lit with lavish lighting when darkness descends.

Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha is lit up with lights at nighttime.
File photo of the facade of Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova at night.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Floor-to-ceiling windows adorn the home's interior.

An interior shot of Medvedchuk's dacha featuring a floor-to-ceiling window.
File photo of the stairs and floor-to-ceiling window in Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

One room within the home features elegant leather furniture and wooden pillars.

A room inside Medvedchuk&#39;s home features leather chairs and pillars.
File photo of the interior of Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Stone columns, a fur rug, and framed photographs embellish the interior as well.

An interior shot of Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha featuring stone pillars and a fur rug.
File photo of the interior of Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

No tycoon's mansion is complete without an ornate, indoor swimming pool...

An indoor swimming pool within Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha.
File photo of an indoor swimming pool in Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

...Or a grand billiard room.

A billiard room within Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha.
File photo of a billiard room at Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The dacha is adorned with several grandiose details, including opulent chandeliers and woodworking...

An ornate chandelier hands in Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha.
File photo of the wood-clad interior at Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

...As well as multiple decorative fireplaces.

An ornate fireplace in Medvedchuk&#39;s dacha.
File photo of a fireplace in Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha DibrovaSerhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

And Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova isn't his only property captured in photographs.

A fireplace in Medvedchuk's dacha.
File photo of a fireplace in Viktor Medvedchuk's dacha Vedmezha Dibrova.Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ukrainian activists said last month that they visited the mansion where Medvedchuk was living during his house arrest and found a 19th-century railway dining car equipped with a gold-gilded toilet, among several other extravagant amenities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

