A look inside the races to watch in Utah’s 2024 election season

After three days of candidates filing for federal and state races, Utah has some pretty interesting races shaking out.

A rare open Senate seat has, of course, attracted a lot of interest. As of Thursday evening, there were seven Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent American who had filed. Heavy hitters in the Senate race include current Congressman John Curtis and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, as well as Mayor Trent Staggs, Brent Orrin Hatch, the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, and Caroline Phippen, who worked with Sen. Mike Lee and former Speaker Greg Hughes. More candidates are expected to file before Monday evening.

With Curtis in the Senate race, that leaves an open seat in the Utah’s Third Congressional District, and that race is getting crowded as well. State Sen. Mike Kennedy has announced he is running, as well as Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird, Jr., former Utah County Republican Party chair Stewart Peay, and others. That field is likely to grow as well.

Utah’s state races to watch

Brad Daw vs. Curt Bramble

Former Rep. Brad Daw is running for the Utah Senate against longtime incumbent Curt Bramble in the Republican primary. Daw was in the Utah House from 2004 to 2013 and again from 2015 to 2021 and Bramble has been in the Utah Senate since 2001. Daw’s campaign website says one of his key issues is mental health. Earlier this year, he wrote an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune in support of legalizing psilocybin.

Daw told the Deseret News that he is running because he believes he brings a perspective and experience that is needed right now, especially in the areas of health care, AI and technology. As a member of the House, he spent eight years on the Health and Human Services committee, four of them as chair and feels he has a strong understanding of health care policy.

Sen. Bramble said he looks forward to making the case for reelection based on an effective legislative record. A tax accountant by profession, Bramble is currently the chair of the Senate Business and Labor committee and the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Jeanetta Williams vs. Matt MacPherson

Utah NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has filed to run for the Utah House in District 26, that covers part of West Valley City and Magna. Williams, a Democrat who has been president of the NAACP for 30 years, is challenging Rep. Matt MacPherson, who was picked by 22 GOP delegates in October to replace Rep. Quinn Kotter, a Republican who stepped down during his first term.

Williams said she is running now “because the people of the west side deserve an advocate on the hill who will put their interests, not a partisan agenda, first.” Kotter first won the seat by fewer than 150 votes in 2022.

Daniela Harding vs. Trevor Lee

In House District 16, Rep. Trevor Lee is facing a primary challenge from Daniela Harding. Harding was the previous chair of the Davis County Republican Party and just ran the campaign for the newly elected mayor of Ogden, Ben Nadolski.

Lee, who defeated Republican incumbent Steve Handy in the 2022 cycle, has had his share of controversy. This cycle, he is supporting a bill to end universal mail-in voting and last session, voted for a bill that would disqualify a candidate who gathers signatures if a convention candidate got 70% at convention. However, he has declared his intent to gather signatures to get on the ballot in 2024, as has Harding.

John Johnson vs. Stacy Bernal

Stacy Bernal, the diversity, equity and inclusion manager for the Utah Jazz and a current member of the Ogden School Board, is running as a Democrat for the Utah Senate against Republican incumbent Sen. John Johnson. Johnson has been an outspoken opponent of DEI programs and critical race theory.

Other races of interest:

Former Rep. Fred Cox is running in the open seat for House District 30. He served in the House in 2011-2012 and from 2015-2016. He is currently the only Republican in the race. Current Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner (also a Republican) is running for the Senate.

Many candidates are currently running unopposed, although that may change in the next couple of days.

Holly Richardson is the editor of Utah Policy