Take a look inside Tommy Hilfiger's $46 million superyacht that you can charter from $444,000 a week

Flag was built by Feadship in 2000. Michael Ayers

Fashion juggernaut Tommy Hilfiger owns a $46 million superyacht called Flag, which is up for sale.

The 203-foot yacht built by Feadship in 2000 is available to charter from $444,000 a week.

It has 7 bedrooms, a walk-in closet, crew quarters, a garage for yacht toys, and an elevator.

Luxury real-estate YouTuber Enes Yilmazer and his team spent four days on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. The vessel's called Flag and is on sale with Burgess for $46 million.

Enes Yilmazer

The group toured the yacht and interviewed Tommy and Dee Hilfiger while on the trip in the Bahamas last month.

The yacht is 62 meters (203 feet) long and 10 meters wide. It was built in 2000 by Feadship and has 7 state bedrooms, 6 state guest rooms, and an owner's suite. It's listed for sale with Burgess.

The yacht is available for charter in the Mediterranean in the summer for $444,000 a week and the Caribbean in winter for $476,000 a week.

Enes Yilmazer

The state guest rooms have king-sized beds with electric window shades and portholes that give guests views of the surroundings.

Enes Yilmazer

Guest bathrooms are fitted with bathtubs, mosaic tiling, and heated floors.

Enes Yilmazer

Crew members stay in staff quarters on the lower level where two people share each cabin. There's also a crew area where they have all their meals and play board games.

Enes Yilmazer

They work 12-hour days and get two-hour long breaks when guests are on board. Or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday when guests are off.

Enes Yilmazer

In the "beach-club" area there's an outdoor shower and a garage where snorkeling gear, wakeboards, paddleboards, and other items are stored.

Enes Yilmazer

There's a separate garage for two tender boats and Jet Skis are kept on the bow.

Enes Yilmazer

The owner's stateroom, located on the main deck, comes with two bathrooms, a study and desk, a pop-up TV, and a walk-in closet.

Enes Yilmazer

The bathrooms have a walk-in shower, a built in bathtub, and a bidet toilet.

Enes Yilmazer

The owner's room also has a study with a built-in desk and a library area.

Enes Yilmazer

There are multiple outdoor areas where guests can dine al-fresco.

Enes Yilmazer

There's a kitchen where two chefs prepare gourmet meals for guests and crew.

Enes Yilmazer

The dining room has an oval table that can seat 12 underneath a chandelier. On the other side of the room is a main salon with couches and a bar area.

Enes Yilmazer

One of the outdoor decks has a jacuzzi, charcoal grill, and pizza oven.

Enes Yilmazer

Tommy Hilfiger told Yilmazer that he decided to buy a yacht after he spent years chartering them. “My friend built a yacht and it was pretty fantastic so I bought it,” he said.

Enes Yilmazer

"It was called Faith before and I changed it to Flag," Hilfiger told Yilmazer. "The reason why I changed it to Flag is because my logo of my company is a red, white and blue flag and because of my company I was able to buy the yacht."



He said the reason why he wanted to buy a Feadship yacht is "the same reason I wanted a Mercedes, they're the best in the world."

Yilmazer told Insider: "The experience of staying aboard Flag was really incredible, to be invited aboard this yacht by the owners Tommy and Dee Hilfiger made it really special."

Enes Yilmazer

Yilmazer added: "Something that I take great pride in is attention to detail. Its something that I always look for in our tours. The attention to detail that the builders and architects put into the work they do is the same level of precision that I want to bring to our tours. And with Flag it was clear in every way that attention to detail matters to both this crew and to Tommy himself. This yacht is in perfect condition in every way."

There's a dining table for six where Yilzamer and his team had their meals. It leads to the sky lounge where there's a bar, TV, couches, and seating area.

Enes Yilmazer

Outdoor seating areas are decorated with Tommy Hilfiger-themed cushions.

Enes Yilmazer

