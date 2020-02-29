A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII

On Monday (March 2), the Vatican will show that its quote ''not afraid of history'' when it opens up its archives on Pope Pius XII.

Historians and scholars will then have the chance to probe accusations that the wartime pontificate turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, which saw six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Some members of the Jewish community have spent years seeking transparency from the Vatican on its actions during that time.

But Holy See officials say they will find that, behind the scenes, Pius - who reigned from 1939 to 1958 - was actually helping Jews.

The Vatican says he worked quietly to save Jews, trying not to worsen the situation for many others at risk, including Catholics in parts of Nazi-occupied Europe.

The order from Pope Francis to open the archives will bring to light millions of pages in a consulting area that accommodate 60 scholars at a time.

Bishop Sergio Pagano, the prefect of the Vatican's Apostolic Archives, said all spaces have been booked for the rest of the year.