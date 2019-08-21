A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA)

Does the August share price for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (SEK, Millions)
|SEK5.4b
|SEK5.6b
|SEK5.7b
|SEK5.8b
|SEK5.8b
|SEK5.9b
|SEK5.9b
|SEK6.0b
|SEK6.0b
|SEK6.1b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x9
|Analyst x7
|Est @ 2.05%
|Est @ 1.57%
|Est @ 1.23%
|Est @ 0.99%
|Est @ 0.82%
|Est @ 0.71%
|Est @ 0.62%
|Est @ 0.57%
|Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 7.26%
|SEK5.0k
|SEK4.8k
|SEK4.6k
|SEK4.4k
|SEK4.1k
|SEK3.9k
|SEK3.6k
|SEK3.4k
|SEK3.2k
|SEK3.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SEK40.1b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr6.1b × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (7.3% – 0.4%) = kr89b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SEKkr89b ÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10 = SEK44.16b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SEK84.24b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SEK200.82. Compared to the current share price of SEK173, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alfa Laval as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.146. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Alfa Laval, I've put together three essential aspects you should look at:
