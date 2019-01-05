A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC)

Does the January share price for Ascopiave S.p.A. (BIT:ASC) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €47.30 €48.90 €47.00 €44.53 €42.18 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.26% Est @ -5.26% Present Value Discounted @ 8.36% €43.65 €41.65 €36.94 €32.30 €28.24

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €183m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.8%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €42m × (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.4% – 1.8%) = €653m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €653m ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = €437m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €620m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €2.78. Compared to the current share price of €3.29, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Ascopiave as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For ASC, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does ASC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does ASC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of ASC? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

