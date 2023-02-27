A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Blackmores' estimated fair value is AU$73.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Blackmores' AU$78.28 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • The AU$75.47 analyst price target for BKL is 2.4% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Blackmores

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$49.0m

AU$51.2m

AU$65.5m

AU$76.1m

AU$83.9m

AU$90.4m

AU$95.8m

AU$100.4m

AU$104.3m

AU$107.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 10.25%

Est @ 7.75%

Est @ 6.01%

Est @ 4.78%

Est @ 3.93%

Est @ 3.33%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7%

AU$45.5

AU$44.1

AU$52.4

AU$56.5

AU$57.8

AU$57.8

AU$56.9

AU$55.4

AU$53.4

AU$51.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$531m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$108m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.9%) = AU$1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= AU$902m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$1.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$78.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Blackmores as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.975. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Blackmores

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Blackmores, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

  1. Financial Health: Does BKL have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does BKL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is Grant Williams the Boston Celtics’ biggest flight risk this offseason?

    'He's valuable to Boston and could solidify his place in the team's future with a strong postseason, but demand for his services will be high around the league,' writes B/R.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over consumer watchdog agency's funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure established by Congress violates the U.S. Constitution in a case that President Joe Biden's administration has said threatens the agency's ability to function and risks market disruption. The justices took up the CFPB's appeal of a lower court's ruling in a lawsuit brought by trade groups representing the payday loan industry that the agency's funding mechanism violated a constitutional provision giving lawmakers the power of the purse. The agency, which enforces consumer financial laws, draws money each year from U.S. Federal Reserve earnings rather than budgets passed by Congress.

  • Biden Maintains Pressure on the Debt Ceiling

    President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans Monday, again accusing GOP lawmakers of threatening the stability of the U.S. economy as they look for ways to negotiate unspecified spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. “Republicans on the Hill are trying to hold the economy hostage,” he tweeted, adding that they “just won’t say what for.” Returning to a theme the White House has been hammering for weeks, Biden charged Republicans with wanting to gut Medicaid and the Affordable Care

  • The Fed Doesn’t Care About Wall Street as Much as Wall Street Thinks

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s something of a ritual performed each time Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the press: A reporter asks Powell about financial conditions; he says they’ve tightened a lot; the Wall Street crowd snickers. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to Test

  • Mattel lays off workers, including 93 employees in El Segundo

    Toymaker Mattel Inc. told state officials that it would lay off 93 employees at its El Segundo headquarters as the company battles economic head winds and weakening consumer demand for toys.

  • Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’

    Former President Trump renewed his attacks on Fox News this week, accusing the network of underplaying a new poll showing him with a double-digit lead on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary match-up. Trump, in reference to the Fox News poll published Sunday that showed him leading DeSantis by 15…

  • Someone Finally Made a Custom G-Wagen With Suicide Doors

    The one-of-eight build by Masonry is easily the most absurd version of the SUV currently available.

  • Michael B. Jordan To Interviewer Who Previously Said She Teased Him In School: ‘Oh Yeah, I Was The Corny Kid, Right?’

    Michael B. Jordan had time on the red carpet to clear the air with an interviewer who previously admitted on a podcast that she and her friends teased him in high school. During an Atlanta premiere event for Creed III, the actor spoke with The Morning Hustle host Lore’l. She congratulated Jordan on his latest film and… Continue reading Michael B. Jordan To Interviewer Who Previously Said She Teased Him In School: ‘Oh Yeah, I Was The Corny Kid, Right?’

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Adani stocks drop and group losses swell to $150 billion as charm-offensive campaign reportedly begins

    The majority of Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s stocks fell on Monday as the company’s investor roadshow tour to appease investors begins in Asia today after a short seller attack.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • 12 Best Affordable Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Affordable Dividend Stocks to Buy. In February 2023, the Federal Reserve announced its eighth consecutive interest rate hike in a year, […]

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Warren Buffett's, Bill Ackman's, and Michael Burry's Portfolios All Have 1 Thing In Common

    Buffett, Ackman, and Burry are all expert stock pickers who have developed a reputation for outsmarting the market.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Wall Street Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken its place as Wall Street's next-big-thing investment -- and billionaire investors have taken notice.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The world's largest cloud platforms are about to distribute Nvidia's artificial intelligence services.

  • ‘You can learn a lot from dead people.’ Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s 99-year-old partner, doles out investing wisdom.

    “Don’t count on getting rich twice,” Munger warns that there is no 100% confidence when investing, in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest annual shareholder letter.