A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr1.07b kr1.11b kr1.03b kr974.1m kr939.7m kr917.7m kr903.9m kr895.5m kr890.9m kr888.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -7.65% Est @ -5.23% Est @ -3.53% Est @ -2.34% Est @ -1.51% Est @ -0.92% Est @ -0.52% Est @ -0.23% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2% kr1.0k kr1.0k kr883 kr795 kr729 kr677 kr634 kr597 kr564 kr535

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr7.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr889m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 5.2%– 0.4%) = kr19b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr19b÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= kr11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is kr19b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of kr81.6, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

OM:BRAV Intrinsic value, November 17th 2019 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bravida Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.