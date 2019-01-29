A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP)

How far off is Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Briscoe Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$38.00 NZ$38.00 NZ$40.18 NZ$42.49 NZ$44.93 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.74% Est @ 5.74% Est @ 5.74% Present Value Discounted @ 8.47% NZ$35.03 NZ$32.29 NZ$31.48 NZ$30.69 NZ$29.91

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= NZ$159m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.4%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$45m × (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.4%) = NZ$753m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = NZ$753m ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = NZ$502m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$661m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of NZ$2.98. Relative to the current share price of NZ$3.26, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

NZSE:BGP Intrinsic Value Export January 29th 19 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Briscoe Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.