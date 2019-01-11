A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Cohort by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £8.29 £9.00 £9.77 £10.61 £11.52 Source Est @ 8.59% Est @ 8.59% Est @ 8.59% Est @ 8.59% Est @ 8.59% Present Value Discounted @ 8.28% £7.65 £7.68 £7.70 £7.72 £7.74

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£38m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.4%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£12m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.4%) = UK£170m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£170m ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = UK£114m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is UK£153m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £3.76. Relative to the current share price of £3.85, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Cohort as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For CHRT, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

