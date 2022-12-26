A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Costco Wholesale Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.29b US$6.66b US$8.15b US$9.17b US$10.3b US$11.1b US$11.7b US$12.3b US$12.8b US$13.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 7.87% Est @ 6.10% Est @ 4.87% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.39% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$5.0k US$5.9k US$6.8k US$7.1k US$7.5k US$7.6k US$7.6k US$7.5k US$7.3k US$7.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$69b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.0%) = US$303b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$303b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$162b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$232b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$463, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Costco Wholesale as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Costco Wholesale

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Consumer Retailing industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Costco Wholesale, there are three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does COST's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

