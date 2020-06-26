A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The model
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|-UK£53.4m
|UK£78.0m
|UK£63.9m
|UK£65.6m
|UK£71.1m
|UK£70.0m
|UK£69.5m
|UK£69.4m
|UK£69.6m
|UK£70.0m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -1.55%
|Est @ -0.72%
|Est @ -0.14%
|Est @ 0.27%
|Est @ 0.55%
|Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 15%
|-UK£46.4
|UK£58.9
|UK£42.0
|UK£37.4
|UK£35.3
|UK£30.2
|UK£26.0
|UK£22.6
|UK£19.7
|UK£17.2
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£242m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£70m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (15%– 1.2%) = UK£512m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£512m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= UK£126m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£368m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DFS Furniture as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For DFS Furniture, we've compiled three additional aspects you should consider:
