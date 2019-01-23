A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Dialight plc (LON:DIA)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Dialight by following the link below.
Step by step through the calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.
5-year cash flow estimate
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|£5.40
|£7.90
|£8.44
|£9.02
|£9.63
|Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 6.83%
|Est @ 6.83%
|Est @ 6.83%
|Present Value Discounted @ 8.25%
|£4.99
|£6.74
|£6.65
|£6.57
|£6.48
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£31m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£9.6m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = UK£139m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£139m ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = UK£93m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£125m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £3.84. Relative to the current share price of £4.1, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.
Important assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Dialight as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For DIA, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:
- Financial Health: Does DIA have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
- Future Earnings: How does DIA’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
- Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of DIA? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
