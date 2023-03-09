A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Environmental Group is AU$0.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Environmental Group's AU$0.22 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 13% suggests Environmental Group's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Environmental Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$2.10m AU$3.40m AU$3.90m AU$4.27m AU$4.57m AU$4.83m AU$5.05m AU$5.23m AU$5.40m AU$5.55m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.41% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 5.59% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.81% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% AU$1.9 AU$2.9 AU$3.1 AU$3.1 AU$3.1 AU$3.0 AU$2.9 AU$2.8 AU$2.7 AU$2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$28m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$5.6m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = AU$94m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$94m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$43m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$72m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 1.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Environmental Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.018. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Environmental Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Machinery industry.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EGL.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Environmental Group, there are three additional items you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Environmental Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does EGL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

