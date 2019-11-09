A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC)

Does the November share price for Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|-€8.1m
|€9.65m
|€10.8m
|€10.6m
|€10.5m
|€10.5m
|€10.5m
|€10.5m
|€10.5m
|€10.6m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x2
|Est @ -1.53%
|Est @ -0.85%
|Est @ -0.38%
|Est @ -0.04%
|Est @ 0.19%
|Est @ 0.35%
|Est @ 0.47%
|Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%
|-€7.6
|€8.4
|€8.8
|€8.1
|€7.5
|€7.0
|€6.5
|€6.1
|€5.7
|€5.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €55m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €11m× (1 + 0.7%) ÷ 7.0%– 0.7%) = €170m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €170m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= €87m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €142m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €24.9, the company appears about fair value at a 8.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.938. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
