A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (NSE:GUJALKALI)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (NSE:GUJALKALI) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹2.1b ₹2.4b ₹2.6b ₹2.8b ₹3.1b ₹3.3b ₹3.6b ₹3.9b ₹4.2b ₹4.5b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 11.56% Est @ 10.36% Est @ 9.51% Est @ 8.92% Est @ 8.51% Est @ 8.22% Est @ 8.02% Est @ 7.88% Est @ 7.78% Est @ 7.71% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 15.73% ₹1.8k ₹1.8k ₹1.7k ₹1.6k ₹1.5k ₹1.4k ₹1.3k ₹1.2k ₹1.1k ₹1.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹14.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹4.5b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (15.7% – 7.6%) = ₹59b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹59b ÷ ( 1 + 15.7%)10 = ₹13.65b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹27.99b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹380.1. Compared to the current share price of ₹417.75, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.951. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.