A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (NSE:GPPL)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (NSE:GPPL) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹2.71k ₹3.25k ₹3.35k ₹3.63k ₹3.94k Source Analyst x6 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Est @ 8.44% Est @ 8.44% Present Value Discounted @ 14.75% ₹2.36k ₹2.47k ₹2.22k ₹2.09k ₹1.98k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹11b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 14.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹3.9b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (14.8% – 7.6%) = ₹59b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹59b ÷ ( 1 + 14.8%)5 = ₹30b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹41b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹84.14. Relative to the current share price of ₹93.75, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Gujarat Pipavav Port as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 14.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.967. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

