A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)

How far off is Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Hardwoods Distribution

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$29.5m CA$30.0m CA$26.6m CA$24.7m CA$23.5m CA$22.9m CA$22.6m CA$22.6m CA$22.7m CA$22.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.32% Est @ -7.34% Est @ -4.55% Est @ -2.6% Est @ -1.24% Est @ -0.28% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.85% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.37% CA$27.0 CA$25.1 CA$20.3 CA$17.2 CA$15.0 CA$13.4 CA$12.1 CA$11.0 CA$10.1 CA$9.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$160.6m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$23m × (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.4% – 1.9%) = CA$314m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CA$CA$314m ÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10 = CA$128.24m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$288.87m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CA$13.51. Compared to the current share price of CA$12, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:HDI Intrinsic value, August 17th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hardwoods Distribution as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.245. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.