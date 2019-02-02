A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Does the February share price for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $481.40 $549.17 $519.20 $591.00 $670.50 Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Present Value Discounted @ 10.83% $434.38 $447.12 $381.43 $391.76 $401.04

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$2.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$671m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.8% – 2.7%) = US$8.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$8.5b ÷ ( 1 + 10.8%)5 = US$5.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$7.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $40.11. Compared to the current share price of $41.94, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

NASDAQGS:HDS Intrinsic Value Export February 2nd 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at HD Supply Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.114. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.