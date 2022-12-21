A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT)

Does the December share price for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM27.7m RM26.7m RM26.3m RM26.3m RM26.6m RM27.1m RM27.7m RM28.5m RM29.3m RM30.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.74% Est @ -3.65% Est @ -1.49% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.82% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 3.13% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM24.7 RM21.2 RM18.6 RM16.6 RM14.9 RM13.5 RM12.3 RM11.3 RM10.4 RM9.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM153m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM30m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM359m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM359m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM113m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM266m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM3.0, the company appears about fair value at a 8.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.223. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NHFATT's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NHFATT.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad, we've put together three relevant elements you should consider:

