A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Informa plc (LON:INF)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Informa plc (LON:INF) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|UK£582.1m
|UK£696.3m
|UK£657.0m
|UK£634.8m
|UK£622.1m
|UK£615.7m
|UK£613.5m
|UK£614.2m
|UK£617.0m
|UK£621.1m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x9
|Analyst x8
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -3.38%
|Est @ -2%
|Est @ -1.03%
|Est @ -0.36%
|Est @ 0.12%
|Est @ 0.45%
|Est @ 0.68%
|Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%
|UK£539
|UK£598
|UK£522
|UK£467
|UK£424
|UK£389
|UK£359
|UK£333
|UK£310
|UK£289
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£4.2b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£621m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.2%) = UK£9.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£9.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= UK£4.3b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£8.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£4.6, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Informa as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.973. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Informa, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:
