A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of JLogo Holdings Limited (HKG:8527)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of JLogo Holdings Limited (HKG:8527) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$764.9k S$1.13m S$1.51m S$1.87m S$2.19m S$2.46m S$2.69m S$2.88m S$3.03m S$3.16m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 66.99% Est @ 47.36% Est @ 33.62% Est @ 24% Est @ 17.26% Est @ 12.55% Est @ 9.25% Est @ 6.94% Est @ 5.32% Est @ 4.19% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% S$0.7 S$1.0 S$1.2 S$1.4 S$1.6 S$1.7 S$1.7 S$1.7 S$1.7 S$1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$14m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.2m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 6.8%– 1.6%) = S$62m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$62m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= S$32m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$46m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at JLogo Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.958. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.