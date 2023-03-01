A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Kinatico's estimated fair value is AU$0.075 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With AU$0.074 share price, Kinatico appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • The AU$0.11 analyst price target for KYP is 47% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the March share price for Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Kinatico

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

-AU$600.0k

AU$1.40m

AU$1.70m

AU$1.92m

AU$2.11m

AU$2.26m

AU$2.39m

AU$2.50m

AU$2.60m

AU$2.68m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 13.05%

Est @ 9.71%

Est @ 7.38%

Est @ 5.74%

Est @ 4.60%

Est @ 3.80%

Est @ 3.24%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%

-AU$0.6

AU$1.2

AU$1.3

AU$1.4

AU$1.4

AU$1.4

AU$1.4

AU$1.4

AU$1.3

AU$1.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$12m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.7m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = AU$45m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$45m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$21m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$32m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 0.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kinatico as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.026. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Kinatico, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kinatico .

  2. Future Earnings: How does KYP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The importance of preparing emotionally for retirement

    Retirement is a seismic life change that can impact mental health, with one study suggesting it increases the likelihood of depression.

  • Meet the Finalists for the 2023 etf.com Awards

    The etf.com awards are back to celebrate outstanding achievements in our industry.

  • How the US Blew $90 Billion in Afghanistan

    A new in-depth report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction examines the collapse of the Afghan security forces in August 2021 – a collapse that occurred despite the expenditure of billions of U.S. dollars and the loss of thousands of American and Afghan lives over nearly two decades. “Since 2002, the United States has allocated nearly $90 billion in security sector assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), with the goal of developing an i

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Off Invested Dividends

    Image source: Getty Images As more and more people educate themselves on ways to live job-free, the idea of passive income is becoming increasingly popular. For folks interested in investing, this line of thinking inevitably leads to dividends.

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • My Top Cathie Wood Stock to Buy Now in March

    Cathie Wood has a reputation for buying innovative growth stocks with excellent long-term expansion prospects. In this video, I will highlight my favorite Cathie Wood stock and explain what has attracted me to it.

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.