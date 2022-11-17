A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of KNM Group Berhad (KLSE:KNM)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of KNM Group Berhad (KLSE:KNM) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM41.0m RM33.6m RM29.8m RM27.7m RM26.6m RM26.2m RM26.2m RM26.4m RM26.9m RM27.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -27.18% Est @ -17.96% Est @ -11.51% Est @ -6.99% Est @ -3.83% Est @ -1.61% Est @ -0.07% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 2.31% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM35.1 RM24.7 RM18.7 RM14.9 RM12.3 RM10.4 RM8.9 RM7.7 RM6.7 RM5.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM145m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM28m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM217m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM217m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM47m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM192m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.06, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KNM Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For KNM Group Berhad, we've compiled three relevant items you should consider:

