A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LGL)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LGL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.22m US$2.93m US$3.61m US$4.22m US$4.76m US$5.22m US$5.62m US$5.97m US$6.27m US$6.55m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 44.44% Est @ 31.92% Est @ 23.17% Est @ 17.04% Est @ 12.74% Est @ 9.74% Est @ 7.64% Est @ 6.16% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.41% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$2.0 US$2.5 US$2.8 US$3.0 US$3.1 US$3.1 US$3.0 US$2.9 US$2.8 US$2.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$27m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.5m× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 9.3%– 2.7%) = US$103m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$103m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$42m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$69m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$12.1, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

November 18th 2019

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LGL Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.096. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.