A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of London Security plc (LON:LSC)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of London Security plc (LON:LSC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£18.9m UK£18.5m UK£18.3m UK£18.2m UK£18.2m UK£18.2m UK£18.3m UK£18.4m UK£18.5m UK£18.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.35% Est @ -2.06% Est @ -1.17% Est @ -0.54% Est @ -0.1% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 0.76% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% UK£17.9 UK£16.6 UK£15.5 UK£14.6 UK£13.8 UK£13.1 UK£12.5 UK£11.9 UK£11.3 UK£10.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£138m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.6%– 0.9%) = UK£401m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£401m÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= UK£232m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£370m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£34.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at London Security as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.970. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For London Security, we've compiled three important items you should assess:

