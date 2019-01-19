A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Lumibird SA (EPA:LBIRD)

How far off is Lumibird SA (EPA:LBIRD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €7.40 €11.80 €14.55 €16.80 €19.15 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Present Value Discounted @ 8.15% €6.84 €10.09 €11.50 €12.28 €12.95

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €54m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €19m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €260m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €260m ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €176m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €230m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €13.7. Relative to the current share price of €12.88, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 6.0% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Lumibird as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.