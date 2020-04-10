A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW)

Does the April share price for Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£15.0m UK£22.0m UK£23.5m UK£24.7m UK£25.6m UK£26.3m UK£26.8m UK£27.2m UK£27.6m UK£27.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.88% Est @ 4.97% Est @ 3.64% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 1.6% Est @ 1.28% Est @ 1.05% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£13.9 UK£18.9 UK£18.7 UK£18.2 UK£17.5 UK£16.7 UK£15.8 UK£14.8 UK£13.9 UK£13.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£161m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£28m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ 7.9%– 0.5%) = UK£381m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£381m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£178m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£339m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£4.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Midwich Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.212. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.