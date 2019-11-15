A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of OEM International AB (publ) (STO:OEM B)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of OEM International AB (publ) (STO:OEM B) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for OEM International

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr273.5m kr303.8m kr327.8m kr346.3m kr360.5m kr371.3m kr379.5m kr385.9m kr391.0m kr395.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 15.65% Est @ 11.09% Est @ 7.89% Est @ 5.65% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.05% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% kr257 kr269 kr273 kr271 kr265 kr257 kr247 kr236 kr225 kr214

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr2.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr395m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 6.3%– 0.4%) = kr6.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr6.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= kr3.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is kr6.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of kr217, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

OM:OEM B Intrinsic value, November 15th 2019 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OEM International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.987. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.