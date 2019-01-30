A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Palfinger AG (VIE:PAL)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Palfinger AG (VIE:PAL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Palfinger by following the link below.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €69.76 €87.51 €118.00 €112.40 €109.10 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 11.61% €62.50 €70.26 €84.88 €72.45 €63.01

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €353m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.5%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €109m × (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (11.6% – 0.5%) = €988m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €988m ÷ ( 1 + 11.6%)5 = €571m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €924m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €24.58. Compared to the current share price of €26.15, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Palfinger as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.169. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

