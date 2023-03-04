A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of RELX PLC (LON:REL)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • RELX's estimated fair value is UK£22.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With UK£25.37 share price, RELX appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • Analyst price target for REL is UK£26.53, which is 17% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RELX PLC (LON:REL) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for RELX

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£2.18b

UK£2.30b

UK£2.49b

UK£2.62b

UK£2.73b

UK£2.82b

UK£2.90b

UK£2.96b

UK£3.02b

UK£3.07b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x7

Analyst x3

Est @ 5.46%

Est @ 4.17%

Est @ 3.26%

Est @ 2.63%

Est @ 2.19%

Est @ 1.87%

Est @ 1.66%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%

UK£2.0k

UK£2.0k

UK£2.0k

UK£2.0k

UK£1.9k

UK£1.8k

UK£1.8k

UK£1.7k

UK£1.6k

UK£1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.1b× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.2%) = UK£50b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£50b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£25b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£43b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£25.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RELX as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.885. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RELX

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Professional Services industry.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For RELX, we've put together three additional factors you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RELX that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for REL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's first veto could be over an anti-ESG bill

    More than halfway through his term, US president Joe Biden has yet to use his veto power. But that could change after the US Senate voted this week to block a US Labor Department rule that would have allowed retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their investments.

  • Former UCLA Football Player Says He Didn’t Speak Up About Depression For Fear Of Being Seen As Weak

    Thomas says he finished his senior year of high school in 16 weeks and, shortly after, started college at UCLA. He says he turned 18, graduated high school and started college football all within two weeks. However, he says it was in the middle of COVID, and he found himself alone, quarantined, enrolled in challenging classes, and participating in a physically demanding sport. “I didn’t feel like I had the opportunity to really embed myself in the team and meet people like I wanted to, and so I just kind of started developing really poor habits of isolating and sleeping 12 hours a day,” Thomas says. “I just didn’t have anyone I could reach out to or lean on.” In the video above, Thomas describes getting to the point where he gave up -- and how he knew something needed to change. On Friday’s episode, “College Athletes and Suicide: A Quiet Crisis,” Dr. Phil speaks with three families who all lost a collegiate student-athlete daughter to suicide. Plus, learn about a suicide risk screening tool. Check local listings to see where you can watch. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, dial 988. WATCH: Questions To Ask To Evaluate A Person’s Suicide Risk TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Life in crisis?

  • I shot my abuser to escape. Why are so many domestic violence survivors like me in prison?

    In almost every state in the U.S., it is unusual for courts to consider the abuse a survivor has suffered in sentencing. That has to change.

  • Is Dunelm Group plc's (LON:DNLM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Most readers would already be aware that Dunelm Group's (LON:DNLM) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ConvaTec Group fair value estimate is UK£2.19 Current share...

  • A young couple turned a Coca-Cola truck into a tiny home on wheels and now live rent-free

    Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall bought an old Isuzu truck to travel around Australia in. Paul tells anyone to "take the leap and just do it."

  • Chiefs receiver, special teams standout joins Eric Bieniemy’s Washington Commanders

    He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Billionaire David Einhorn warns interest rates will peak at higher level than expected; Here are 2 stocks he’s using to fight the Fed

    For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    With a range of risk-reward ratios, these stocks could help investors of various age groups reach the $1 million mark over time.