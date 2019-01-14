A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Sharda Cropchem Limited (NSE:SHARDACROP)

Does the January share price for Sharda Cropchem Limited (NSE:SHARDACROP) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Sharda Cropchem by following the link below.
The method
I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹1.48k
|₹1.55k
|₹1.81k
|₹2.12k
|₹2.46k
|Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x3
|Est @ 17.05%
|Est @ 17%, capped from 17.05%
|Est @ 16%, capped from 17.05%
|Present Value Discounted @ 13.55%
|₹1.30k
|₹1.20k
|₹1.24k
|₹1.27k
|₹1.30k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹6.3b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹2.5b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹46b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹46b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹24b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹30b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹333.37. Relative to the current share price of ₹299.9, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 10% discount to what it is available for right now.
Important assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Sharda Cropchem as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For SHARDACROP, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:
