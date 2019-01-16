A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Sika AG (VTX:SIKA)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Sika AG (VTX:SIKA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF796.66 CHF917.20 CHF961.04 CHF1.01k CHF1.06k Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Est @ 4.78% Est @ 4.78% Est @ 4.78% Present Value Discounted @ 8.66% CHF733.20 CHF776.90 CHF749.19 CHF722.47 CHF696.70

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF3.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.1b × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.3%) = CHF20b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF20b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = CHF13b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CHF17b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF120.27. Compared to the current share price of CHF127.1, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Sika as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

