A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR)

How far off is The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$212.3m AU$304.5m AU$308.9m AU$313.9m AU$319.6m AU$325.9m AU$332.7m AU$339.8m AU$347.3m AU$355.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.83% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.15% Est @ 2.2% Est @ 2.23% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% AU$195 AU$258 AU$241 AU$226 AU$212 AU$199 AU$187 AU$176 AU$165 AU$156

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$355m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 8.6%– 2.3%) = AU$5.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$5.8b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= AU$2.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$4.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$4.8, the company appears about fair value at a 3.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:SGR Intrinsic value, November 9th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Star Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.053. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.