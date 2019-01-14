A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD)

Does the January share price for Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Sydney Airport by following the link below.

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$754.61 A$840.17 A$900.31 A$964.76 A$1.03k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.16% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 7.16% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% A$695.14 A$712.97 A$703.80 A$694.74 A$685.80

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$3.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$1.0b × (1 + 2.8%) ÷ (8.6% – 2.8%) = AU$18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$18b ÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)5 = AU$12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$16b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of A$6.95. Relative to the current share price of A$6.61, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 5.0% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Sydney Airport as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.