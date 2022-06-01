A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Third Age Health Services fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$987.8k NZ$946.8k NZ$925.2k NZ$916.0k NZ$915.2k NZ$920.3k NZ$929.5k NZ$941.7k NZ$956.1k NZ$972.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.8% Est @ -4.15% Est @ -2.29% Est @ -0.99% Est @ -0.08% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 1% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.68% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% NZ$0.9 NZ$0.9 NZ$0.8 NZ$0.7 NZ$0.7 NZ$0.7 NZ$0.6 NZ$0.6 NZ$0.6 NZ$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$7.0m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$972k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.0%) = NZ$28m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$28m÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= NZ$17m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$24m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$2.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Third Age Health Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.826. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

