A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

How far off is Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Travis Perkins

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£185.1m

UK£160.8m

UK£146.7m

UK£138.2m

UK£133.0m

UK£129.9m

UK£128.1m

UK£127.3m

UK£127.1m

UK£127.3m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x9

Analyst x9

Est @ -8.73%

Est @ -5.81%

Est @ -3.77%

Est @ -2.34%

Est @ -1.34%

Est @ -0.64%

Est @ -0.15%

Est @ 0.19%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9%

UK£171

UK£138

UK£117

UK£102

UK£90.7

UK£82.1

UK£75.0

UK£69.0

UK£63.9

UK£59.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£967m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£127m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.0%) = UK£1.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£860m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£7.9, the company appears about fair value at a 9.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Travis Perkins as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.303. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Travis Perkins, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Travis Perkins that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does TPK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

    President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a governor does matters,” Biden said in a pep talk to volunteers who were making Friday night calls for Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Tina Kotek and other candidates. Before leaving Portland on Saturday, the president attended a union hall reception for Kotek as he tried to boost her chances in a three-way race that could cost Democrats a reliably blue governor's seat.

  • Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft's Wedding Solo amid Marriage Troubles with Gisele Bündchen

    Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg by himself on Friday evening

  • Truth Social Exec Forced Off Board After Ignoring Trump Demand: Report

    Will Wilkerson submitted a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission in August regarding the company.

  • BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

    A valuation model used by Bank of America suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?

    For investors hunting for bargains in this tricky market, these stocks might be a good place to start.

  • Bill Ackman touted a $2.7 billion profit from hedging rate hikes, explained his costly Netflix exit, and said interest rates could peak below 5%. Here are his 8 best quotes from a recent interview.

    Pershing Square's billionaire boss suggested US inflation is on the decline, and raised the prospect of a recession next year.

  • Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder

    Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan has previously called for a buyback of $5 billion this year and $10 billion next year.

  • These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Have Had a Frightening Fall. Here's Why They Should Spring Back.

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as surging interest rates to combat high inflation have investors worried we're heading into a deep global recession. Three stocks that have taken a particularly frightening fall this year are STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Here's why our contributors believe these top dividend stocks can eventually spring back, making the recent sell-off look like a potentially compelling buying opportunity.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • Senior KFC executives opt for retirement as interest rates hit pension payouts -WSJ

    KFC's U.S. Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery, Chief Financial Officer Trip Vornholt and Jeff Griffin, its director of national field operations will leave the company this year, the report said, citing company messages without specifying between whom. KFC and Yum Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Suze Orman Says to Keep These 6 Financial Documents for at Least One Year

    To that end, financial guru Suze Orman has some advice. There are certain financial documents you may not need to hang onto for very long. It's a good idea to keep records of utility bills around in case you need them for tax purposes.

  • This Simple Dave Ramsey Advice Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Dave Ramsey is a financial expert who is dedicated to helping people build wealth. In fact, if you follow this suggestion, you could potentially end up a multimillionaire. According to Ramsey, there's a really easy solution to end up a multimillionaire that almost anyone can put into place.

  • Vietnam to Put Lender Under ‘Special Scrutiny’ After Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank will place Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” after customers pulled their savings from its branches for several days this week.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using We

  • ExxonMobil's Landmark Deal Enhances Its Ability to Capture This $4 Trillion Opportunity

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) believes carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) -- a process that captures carbon dioxide and stores it in underground formations -- will play a key role in reducing global emissions. It estimates that the global CCS market could reach as much as $4 trillion by 2050. The oil giant recently unveiled the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide in Louisiana.

  • 2 New Oncology Focused Small-Cap Biotechs to Keep an Eye On

    The biotech sector has held up better than one would expect during the carnage and volatility in the markets over the past couple of months. Towards that end, I have started to pick up some very small initial stakes in some new small-cap biotech names, and, I will highlight a couple of these. This company is early staged with a couple of drug candidates in the pipeline.

  • The Stock Market’s Rebound Fizzled Again. Why a Real Bottom Could Form Soon.

    Investors seemingly can’t stop trying to pick a stock market bottom, no matter how bad the news—and it continues to backfire. Consider: This past Thursday, September’s consumer inflation report came in much hotter than expected, with the core CPI hitting a 40-year high. The initial response was exactly what you’d expect—the traded down as much as 2.4%—but then it started rallying…and rallying.