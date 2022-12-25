A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for TRC Synergy Berhad

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM30.8m

RM25.3m

RM22.5m

RM20.9m

RM20.1m

RM19.8m

RM19.8m

RM20.0m

RM20.4m

RM20.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -26.85%

Est @ -17.73%

Est @ -11.34%

Est @ -6.88%

Est @ -3.75%

Est @ -1.56%

Est @ -0.03%

Est @ 1.05%

Est @ 1.80%

Est @ 2.32%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14%

RM26.9

RM19.4

RM15.1

RM12.3

RM10.3

RM8.9

RM7.8

RM6.9

RM6.1

RM5.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM119m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM21m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM201m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM201m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM53m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM172m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TRC Synergy Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.505. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TRC Synergy Berhad

Strength

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for TRC.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For TRC Synergy Berhad, we've put together three additional aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TRC Synergy Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does TRC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cortina Holdings Limited's (SGX:C41) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Cortina Holdings' (SGX:C41) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • M N C Wireless Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.001 loss per share (vs RM0.019 loss in 2Q 2022)

    M N C Wireless Berhad ( KLSE:MNC ) Second Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM2.87m (down 26% from 2Q...

  • Southern Cable Group Berhad's (KLSE:SCGBHD) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x Southern Cable Group Berhad ( KLSE:SCGBHD ) may be sending bearish...

  • Winter storm cancels flights, closes schools in Canada

    A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec on Friday caused widespread flight cancellations and school closures, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers on Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event. Environment Canada predicted strong winds, heavy snowfall and possible flash freezing, issuing winter storm warnings for the vast majority of Ontario and Quebec.

  • A look back at Woodward-Granger's sports highlights in 2022

    As the Hawks look for continued wins for all their programs, there were a couple of moments to add new names to the school record books in 2022.

  • A look back at ADM's sports highlights in 2022

    Speed was in abundance for the Tigers in 2022, and so were wins.

  • Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

    A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area, near South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run.

  • Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    With its stock down 7.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB). But...

  • 9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target discharged from hospital before Christmas

    Braden Medina had been in the hospital since mid-November after being stabbed in a downtown Los Angeles Target store. He was released from the hospital Friday.

  • Snow squalls to bring chaotic Christmas travel in parts of Ontario

    Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will continue this holiday weekend. System snow has ended but lake-effect bands will result in very dangerous travel still on Christmas Day.

  • U.N. says Burkina Faso has no grounds to expel senior official

    The United Nations on Saturday said Burkina Faso had no grounds for ordering senior U.N. official Barbara Manzi to leave the country and that the doctrine of "persona non grata" could not be applied to her. Burkina Faso's military government on Friday put out a statement instructing Manzi, appointed U.N. resident coordinator last year, to leave the West African country with immediate effect.

  • Santa undaunted by arctic blast, says NORAD

    STORY: "As we know, Santa has been doing that mission for decades. And he's equipped with probably one of the best elements, which is resilience, motivation, to actually get the gift to the kids around the world. So for him, whether it's weather, temperature… It doesn't really matter," said Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier, the North American Aerospace Defense Command deputy commander, or NORAD, which tracks the yuletide flight.For 67 years, NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has provided images and updates on the legendary figure's worldwide journey along with its main task of monitoring air defenses and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings.The Santa tracker tradition originated from a 1955 misprint in a Colorado Springs newspaper of the telephone number of a department store for children to call and speak with Santa. The listed number went to what was then known as the Continental Air Defense Command.An understanding officer took the youngsters' calls and assured them that Santa, also known as Father Christmas or Saint Nick, was airborne and on schedule to deliver presents to good girls and boys, flying aboard his reindeer-powered sleigh.The Santa tracker goes live at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) on Friday (December 23) on the NORAD website, but interested kids or adults can also download an app or follow Santa's journey on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook."Actually, we had over 2 million social followers last year and a 4 billion reach across the globe," NORAD deputy commander Pelletier said.

  • 30 Wealthiest Families in the World: Should You Invest in Their Companies?

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 wealthiest families in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 wealthiest families in the world. When you think about the wealthiest families in the world, you can’t help but think of the unequal distribution of […]

  • Hunter Renfrow scores to cap long Raiders opening drive in Pittsburgh

    The cold and wind in Pittsburgh don’t seem to be causing any problems for the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas took the opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field on the opening drive tonight, taking a 7-0 lead when wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a pass from Derek Carr and made a nifty move to [more]

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosChinese Cities Reveal

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    We’re about to wrap up 2022, and it's time to take stock of the stock market. Earlier this month, we got some good news on inflation – the November data showed the rate of price increases slowing to 7.1% annualized, from 7.7% in the prior month. That was followed by the Federal Reserve’s seventh interest rate hike of the year, an increase of 50-basis points that marked a slowdown from the previous run of four 75 bp hikes. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have made it clear that, while t

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • Buy These Highly-Ranked Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    Finding stocks that will be winners in 2023 won't be easy, but reliable income in your portfolio will help assist with market uncertainty.