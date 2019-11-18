A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Want Want China Holdings Limited (HKG:151)

Does the November share price for Want Want China Holdings Limited (HKG:151) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.80b CN¥4.49b CN¥4.22b CN¥4.08b CN¥4.01b CN¥3.99b CN¥3.99b CN¥4.02b CN¥4.06b CN¥4.12b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Est @ -3.35% Est @ -1.74% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.17% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.1% Est @ 1.37% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CN¥3.5k CN¥3.9k CN¥3.4k CN¥3.1k CN¥2.8k CN¥2.6k CN¥2.4k CN¥2.3k CN¥2.2k CN¥2.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥28b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥4.1b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 7.3%– 2.0%) = CN¥79b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥79b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CN¥39b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥67b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Want Want China Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.