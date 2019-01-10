A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Wavestone SA (EPA:WAVE)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Wavestone SA (EPA:WAVE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €30.80 €33.97 €38.60 €45.16 €52.39 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 17%, capped from 23.47% Est @ 16%, capped from 23.47% Present Value Discounted @ 8.75% €28.32 €28.72 €30.01 €32.29 €34.44

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €154m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €52m × (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (8.8% – 0.8%) = €662m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €662m ÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)5 = €435m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €589m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €29.45. Compared to the current share price of €28.1, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 4.6% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Wavestone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.865. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

