New-look Jets striving for another state championship
New-look Jets striving for another state championship
New-look Jets striving for another state championship
The clock for the Jets QB's return has officially started.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
The plastic sandwich bags you've been using are not it.
Baby Steps, an indie game that generated a ton of buzz when it was announced in June, is coming out in summer 2024 for PC and PS5.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
These hot savings are sure to keep you toasty warm all winter.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Here are the best monitors you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Why is everyone gaining confidence from the Tube Girl?
Nintendo just announced ‘F-Zero 99’, the first new game in the series in nearly 20 years. The company showed off the game at today’s Nintendo Direct and it looks to be a spiritual successor to recent online multiplayer titles like ‘Tetris 99’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. 35.’
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.