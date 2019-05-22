A Look At Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1459) Exceptional Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1459) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1459 is a financially-healthy company with a an impressive track record of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Jujiang Construction Group here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

In the previous year, 1459 has ramped up its bottom line by 38%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, 1459 also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -6.1%. This is what investors like to see! 1459 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 1459 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1459 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.88x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SEHK:1459 Income Statement, May 22nd 2019 More

1459's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 1459's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 1459's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that 1459 is potentially underpriced.

SEHK:1459 Price Estimation Relative to Market, May 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Jujiang Construction Group, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

