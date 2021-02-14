A Look at Kamala Harris’ Past Jobs and How She’s Made Her Millions

Gabrielle Olya
Karl_Sonnenberg / Shutterstock.com
Karl_Sonnenberg / Shutterstock.com

Vice President Kamala Harris has amassed a net worth in the millions. Her wealth — outside of her investment accounts, real estate and shared wealth with her husband, Doug Emhoff — comes from her years as a public servant, as well as money from her book deals. Here’s a closer look at how Harris has made her money.

Kamala Harris’ Career in Law & Politics

After graduating from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, Harris took a job at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. There, she specialized in prosecuting child sexual assault cases. Harris then served as a managing attorney in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later was chief of the Division on Children and Families for the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office.

In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She earned $140,000 that year, Forbes reported. During her time in the role, Harris created a program to provide first-time drug offenders with the opportunity to earn a high school degree and find employment; it became a national model of innovation for law enforcement as designated by the United States Department of Justice.

Harris was elected California’s attorney general in 2010, responsible for overseeing the largest state justice department in the country. As attorney general, she established California’s first Bureau of Children’s Justice, won a $20 billion settlement for California residents whose homes had been foreclosed on, and won a $1.1 billion settlement for students and veterans who were taken advantage of by a for-profit education company. As of 2013, Harris was earning $129,000 per year, according to tax returns obtained by Forbes.

In 2017, she was sworn into the United States Senate. In this role, Harris earned a salary of $174,000. She served on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In August 2020, Harris accepted now-President Joe Biden’s invitation to become his running mate. When she was sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20, Harris got a pay bump — she’ll now be making $230,700 a year.

Harris’ Book Deals

Harris has written four books: “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan To Make Us Safer,” the New York Times bestseller “The Truths We Hold” and the children’s books “The Truths We Hold” (young readers edition) and “Superheroes Are Everywhere.” According to her 2019 financial disclosure agreement, Harris received a $446,875 advance for “The Truths We Hold,” a $60,125 advance for “Superheroes Are Everywhere” and a $49,900 advance for the young readers’ version of “The Truths We Hold.”

