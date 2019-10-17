A look at Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour fashion, style experts weigh in originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

From an aqua blue shalwar kameez-inspired dress to her patterned dupatta, Duchess Kate Middleton's fashion choices for the royal five-day tour of Pakistan have been celebrated for paying tribute to traditional Pakistani culture.

Middleton has worn an array of looks that celebrate Pakistan's culture during her recent visit to the country.

Upon arrival, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the aqua blue shalwar kameez-inspired dress, which is a traditional style for Pakistani women.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Pakistan, Oct. 14, 2019.

Duchess Kate's vibrant look was designed by Catherine Walker, who happens to be one of the royal family's go-to designers.

"Pakistani people are head over heels in love with Kate Middleton's style since the moment she stepped out of the plane in a light blue Pakistani dress," Anika Moiz, a marketing strategist, fashion influencer and founder of Boss Women Pakistan, said in an interview with "GMA."

On Oct. 15, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an eye-catching blue shalwar kameez that she paired with nude-toned flat shoes during a visit to Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Margalla Hills National Park with Prince William on Oct.15, 2019, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The look was created in collaboration with designer Maheen Khan.

"I stock my clothes at O'nitaa in London and that’s where the Duchess' style team first spotted them," Khan said in an interview with Images. "They are a very savvy team of young stylists and they picked up some clothes to show them to the Duchess and then, reached out to me."

My team is proud to have worked on the Periwinke silk out fit for the Duchess https://t.co/3HQBmn7NR9 — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) October 15, 2019

"They chose a selection. One, they chose off the rack while they also asked me to create some bespoke designs," she added.

"The shalwar kameez with dupatta is not currently the most fashionable choice as per current Pakistani fashion trends," said Moiz.

"While some people are debating that she could have worn more updated styles, I personally think her dresses seem timeless, which is important considering these pictures will be used and referred to even after decades, just like Diana's style is right now being compared to Kate's," she explained.

Later that same day, Duchess Kate switched into a gorgeous green ensemble along with white pants and pumps to visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses after a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 15, 2019.